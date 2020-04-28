Catholic Bishops of Ohio extend suspension of publicly celebrated masses, liturgies

OHIO (WJW) — The Catholic Bishops of Ohio have extended the suspension of all publicly celebrated masses and liturgies through May 29.

A press release states that “out of deep concern for the common good as well as the physical and spiritual well-being of all the people of Ohio, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio have agreed once again to cooperate with the governor, and to support and abide by the multi-phased approach to returning to work and eventual public gathering in large groups.”

The release went on to say: “We will be working diligently with our pastoral teams to consider reasonable, gradual and responsible initiatives for welcoming back the faithful in time to Sunday Mass, initiatives which will renew our love for the Holy Eucharist and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and which will help us to restore Catholic life and invite others to share that life after the pandemic. We encourage individual dioceses and their respective pastors and parishioners to begin to work to establish plans which respect social distancing and other requirements for the safety of our people.”

The release states the hope is to be able to pubicly celebrate “the Solemnity of Pentecost” the weekend of May 30.

