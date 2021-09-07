Catch a whiff of SkunkFest in North Ridgeville this weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Skunk fans are gathering this weekend in North Ridgeville. Specifically, those who keep descented skunks as pets as well as those who just enjoy the animals.

Yes, running now for two decades, SkunkFest celebrates all things skunks. And this year, the public outdoor event is Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7565 Avon Belden Road.

People can expect plenty of skunk merchandise, games, speakers and even a skunk show and costume contest. A Skunkfest King and Queen and Prince and Princess are also set to be crowned.

(Find photos from previous SkunkFests below)

SkunkFest 2012

Deb Cipriani (founder of Skunkfest), Dick Goddard, with Quazi and Skunky













Skunks are very much allowed to attend the event, organizers said, just not other types of pets.

To enter, SkunkFest attendees can offer a cash donation or paper towels or natural grain cereal.

The event, reportedly one of the largest of its kind in the country, is put on by Skunk Haven. Find out much more right here.