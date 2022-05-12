CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The catalytic converters were stolen from a fleet of vehicles at at StarkFresh, a nonprofit organization in Canton that works to combat hunger.

Canton police were called to the facility on Cherry Avenue NE Monday morning. According to the police report, the suspects damaged property and cut three catalytic converters from vehicles.

This left StarkFresh unable to run its mobile grocery market. Its grocery store remains open Monday through Friday.

“We’ve had time to emotionally process it, we’ve spent time with the police and our neighbors combing over hours of combined camera footage for additional evidence, we’ve repaired our cut fence, and are in the process of replacing very expensive exhaust parts on our entire fleet of vehicles,” the nonprofit said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“These are all things that can be replaced and although it is frustrating and has us honestly, a bit angry, what a crime like this really does is affect the nearly 100 people that rely on the weekly grocery delivery services of the Mobile Grocery Market throughout Stark County, that because of this act, will be hungry for the week while we wait for parts and repairs to be made. They are the real victims in this situation.”

StarkFresh launched a fundraiser to help cover the costs of the repairs.