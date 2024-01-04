ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– Ashland police are investigating a “tragic” case of animal abuse they said involved life threatening injuries to a cat by locking it in a box and shooting the cat in the head, they said.

Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell announced that a complaint has been filed against 50 year-old Christopher Paul Ferrell.

The complaint charges Ferrell with cruelty to animals, also known as Goddard’s Law, and unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, both felonies of the fifth degree, Ferrell added.

Tunnell said that on December 30 concerned citizens approached an Ashland Police Officer to say they found a cat “locked” in a litter box that was taped shut and thrown in a dumpster.

Officers said the cat was severely injured. A veterinarian clinic performed “Emergency medical treatment for the animal but it was determined the cat was suffering from blunt force trauma and a penetrating wound to the head believed to be from a pellet gun,” Tunnell said. “It was determined the cat was beyond care and was euthanized.”

Officers investigated and arrested Ferrell.

Police said they found a pellet rifle, as well as several firearms. “One of the seized firearms is alleged to be a sawed-off shotgun, with a shorter length than what is allowed under Ohio law. This firearm is the basis for the possession of dangerous ordnance,” according to Tunnell.

“It is inconceivable to me how anyone would find it necessary to beat an animal. Out of this tragedy, however, Ashland County can take heart that the Ashland Police Department, Laura Bailey, The CatHouse Feline Sanctuary, and Veterinarians like Doctor Schwanstand are ready to help,” Tunnell said.

Ferrell’s bond was set at $25,000 . His initial court appearance was January 3.

Tunnell asked anyone who wishes to donate to help abused cats can do so at the non-profit CatHouse House Sanctuary in Ashland.