EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire Tuesday morning that caused a significant amount of damage and left a pet dead.

Members of the Euclid Fire Department reportedly arrived at the property on the 25000 block of Euclid Avenue around 9:30 a.m., witnessing fire and smoke coming from the fifth floor.

A 62-year-old woman reportedly discovered the blaze in her residence and was able to escape with one of her cats. One other cat was not able to get out and was killed, firefighters said.

After firefighters were able to calm the flames, the damage to the building includes a burned ceiling and weakened roof supports. Damage estimates currently sit at $150,000, firefighters said.

One occupant was stranded on a balcony for a time during the fire but was eventually rescued. One person on scene did suffer from smoke inhalation but did not accept transportation from first responders. No firefighters were reported injured in the incident.

Those impacted by the fire have been contacted by the American Red Cross, firefighters said.