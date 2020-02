SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the horrible death of a cat.

A woman reported her outdoor cat was seriously injured on South Belvoir Boulevard on Monday. The animal was taken to a veterinary hospital, where he died during surgery.

Police said the vet removed a pellet from the cat’s leg. The cat also had knife wounds to his head and ears.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 216-691-4285.