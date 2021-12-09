Castle Noel sees major boost in visitors this holiday season, thanks to viral TikTok video

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A steady stream of visitors looking for some Christmas cheer stopped at the perfect place to find it in Medina.

Castle Noel, dubbed a Christmas wonderland, comes with its own Mr. Klaus – the owner’s real name.

“Castle Noel is the America’s largest indoor year-round Christmas entertainment attraction,” said Mark Klaus. “We have so many cool things. The world largest privately held Christmas movie props and costumes.”

Props include the Grinch and his sleigh straight from the movie set. It’s one of hundreds of props from movies like Jingle All the Way, Elf and more on display.

The attraction is also filled with ornate Christmas-themed window displays from stores like Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue acquired from New York City.

“I think it’s amazing there’s like a lot of nostalgic movie things here… I’m from California so seeing all that stuff from Hollywood over here is pretty cool,” said Tiffany Miller a first-time visitor.

This year, Castle Noel is so busy that reservations for tours are booked through the first few weeks in January, with just a few spots available on weekdays left.

Castle Noel got a major boost that help spark new guests to visit on social media after “Cleveland Traveler” Amanda Williams recently visited and posted about the unique experience.

“A young lady at Cleveland Traveler did a TikTok video and it went over [1.3 million] views and that brought a whole new audience of people,” said Klaus.

Thursday, the street outside Castle Noel was lined with several charter buses carrying people from Pittsburgh to visit. It’s a relatively common sight this time of year. A Castle Noel employee said it was their third tour bus in one day.

“I think it’s just weird, quirky things like this that make the world a little bit of a better place,” said Tyler Pike from Montana.

For Klaus, this magical place was birthed from sorrow that he learned to channel into joy to share with others.

“This place celebrates my mom and dad and unfortunately when I was 16, my mom was killed in a car accident on Christmas Eve,” he said.

The message behind the Christmas magic is dedicated to the Klaus family and, this year, the thousands of guests that will visit well beyond the holiday season.

“It’s just really an emotional thing to watch people experience joy,” said Klaus. “People are ready to just feel good and normal and when they walk through the door of Castle Noel, everything goes away. You’re in a totally different world where everything is the way it’s supposed to be.”