Castle Noel reopens after months-long closure due to coronavirus

Editor’s Note: The video above is FOX 8’s 2019 holiday tour at Castle Noel.

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Castle Noel has reopened in time for the holidays.

Self-billed as the “world’s largest indoor Christmas entertainment attraction,” Castle Noel closed in June following an increase in coronavirus cases.

Castle Noel anticipates selling out tours due to lower capacity, so they recommend making reservations.

They’re offering private tours and smaller group tours.

Santa is scheduled to arrive November 20.

