**Related Video Above: A movie about LeBron James was filmed in Cleveland last year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While not as hot as other big movie locales outside of Hollywood, like Atlanta or New Orleans, film projects continue to steadily be made in Cleveland.

Locally-based Lillian Pyles Casting recently announced they’re looking for acting talent for an upcoming “Feature-Length High-Budget Subscription Video On Demand Program” called “STICKSHIFT.”

The Cleveland project is reportedly going to eventually show on Hulu and is being distributed by Disney.

The audition process began earlier this week and there are options for those who’d like a speaking role and those who want to be an extra.

Want to have a speaking part? Check out the various roles right here, then send an email to stickshift.casting@mppfeatures.com with acting resume and photo. Put the name of the character and your name in the subject line.

Those who want to be an extra should send their name and two recent photos (full body and headshot) to 330-486-5994. Make sure to send all info in by July 17.

Find out more about Lillian Pyles Casting right here.

“STICKSHIFT” is reportedly about a getaway driver getting pulled back into the lifestyle she left by an ex boyfriend. It was not immediately clear when filming is scheduled to begin.