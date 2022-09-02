AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.

Police say a customer was arguing with the cashier, claiming she had given him incorrect change. According to the report, the man threw things at the cashier and tried to grab her through the plexiglass.

Police say the cashier pulled out a handgun, which discharged. The bullet hit a customer who was not involved in the incident. The victim is in critical condition, police say.

The irate customer was taken into custody. He and the cashier were taken in for questioning.

The customer faces charges of aggravated menacing, police say.