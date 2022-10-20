AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged.

Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man’s death, according to Akron police.

The charge carries a maximum jail time of 180 days, under state code.

Banvait is set for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Akron Municipal Court.

Banvait was working as the cashier of a Lovers Lane convenience store on Sept. 1, when 34-year-old Andre Lee began threatening her over incorrect change, according to a prior report.

Police said Lee turned violent and Banvait pulled a gun, which fired, striking a 48-year-old man who was not involved in the altercation, according to police. Police on Oct. 18 learned the man had died. His identity has not been revealed.

Lee was later apprehended and charged with aggravated menacing.