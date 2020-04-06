Cash up for grabs: If you live in Ohio, you could have money waiting for you

1  of  2
(WJW)—At a time when people all across the country are hurting financially, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

There are thousands of dollars available in Ohio unclaimed funds. Do you have money waiting for you?

To find out if you have any, click here.

Just put your first and last name and the city you live in. From there file your claim.

 

