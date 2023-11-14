[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward to help find those responsible for vandalizing a Jewish cemetery with hate symbols.

Vandals painted red swastikas on entrance markers and headstones throughout the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery along Ridge Road, FOX 8 News reported on Sunday, as cleanup efforts were underway.

WJW photo

WJW photo

“How dare you deface something that you don’t know what it means. If you do know what it means; how dare you even more,” Sam Salamon, whose parents are buried there, told FOX 8 News earlier this week.

“The Brooklyn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving this hate crime,” reads a Tuesday news release.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters will remain anonymous.