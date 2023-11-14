[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward to help find those responsible for vandalizing a Jewish cemetery with hate symbols.
Vandals painted red swastikas on entrance markers and headstones throughout the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery along Ridge Road, FOX 8 News reported on Sunday, as cleanup efforts were underway.
“How dare you deface something that you don’t know what it means. If you do know what it means; how dare you even more,” Sam Salamon, whose parents are buried there, told FOX 8 News earlier this week.
“The Brooklyn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving this hate crime,” reads a Tuesday news release.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters will remain anonymous.