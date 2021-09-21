Cash in: Certain workers could soon apply to receive money

(WJW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced recently they are launching a program to provide relief to farmworkers, meatpacking workers, and front-line grocery workers for financial hardships they had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $700 million grant funding is intended, specifically, to chip in with costs for personal, family, or living expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), dependent care, and expenses associated with quarantines and testing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA says the Request for Application will be announced in early Fall and that’ll be open for 60 days. 

Funds ranging from $5,000,000 to $50,000,000 will be awarded and the USDA is setting aside $20 million for at least one pilot to provide targeted support to front-line grocery workers.

For more information and to apply, click here.

