Casey Anthony wants to open PI firm to ‘help others wrongfully accused’, reports say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murder for her two-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, is interested in opening her own PI firm.
According to People.com, she filed paperwork in Florida last December for a new business called “Case Research and Consulting Services, LLC.” Documents show the business is registered to a home owned by Patrick McKenna. He was the lead investigator for Anthony’s defense team during her trial in 2011.
The news outlet reports that she is not allowed to get a private investigator’s license since she is a convicted felon. However, she still hopes to help others who’ve been wrongfully accused.
“She knows what it’s like to be accused of something that she didn’t do,” a source told People. “She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice.”
No other details about the business were made public. The source said it’s in the very early stages.