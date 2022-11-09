CLEVELAND (WJW) – Case Western Reserve University is offering free dental care for military veterans this Veterans Day.

Third and fourth-year students from the Case Western’s School of Dental Medicine will be free dental exams and x-rays.

There’s a $25 fee for teeth cleaning.

Case Western is also offering veterans $100 vouchers for future dental services if they sign up for comprehensive care treatment.

It’s being offered at dental school clinic is at 9601 Chester Ave. in Cleveland.

The Veterans Day offers are by appointment-only on a first come, first serve basis. The appointment time slots are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Any veterans interested can set up an appointment by calling 216-368-8730.

The students will be supervised by dental school faculty members. According to SWRU, the school’s students and residents treat more than 8,000 patients every year.