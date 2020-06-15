Case Western student reports carjacking, assault, and robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Case Western Reserve University alerted students to a report of a carjacking, assault, and robbery Monday morning.

A student reported that he was parking his car on Bellflower Rd. at E. 115th St. around 4:20 a.m.

He says four males who were armed with a silver handgun assaulted and robbed him, and stole his car.

The victim’s car is a silver Mazda with Maryland license plates.

The suspects were driving a white four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, call police.

