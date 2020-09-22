Live video: Case Western Reserve University remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with virtual memorial

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Case Western Reserve University School of Law will hold a memorial for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tuesday night. The discussion in honor of RGB’s life and legacy will be virtual.

Ginsburg, who served on the country’s highest court beginning in 1993, passed away on Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Some members of the CWRU faculty knew her. Professor Jonathan Entine was a good friend and former employee of Ginsburg.

She will lie in repose at the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday and Thursday, then she will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday.

