Case Western Reserve lifts ‘Shelter in place’ order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Case Western Reserve University issued a campus-wide shelter in place order around 12 a.m. Monday.

According to a series of tweets from the school, officers from multiple police departments were investigating a report of shots fired near East Blvd. and Euclid Ave.

CWRU Alert: An emergency has been reported on campus. Shelter in place until further notice. Updates to follow. Only call 216.368.3333 in case of emergency. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) March 1, 2021

UPDATE as of 1:05 a.m.: CWRU Alert: Officers from multiple police departments investigated a report of hearing possible shots fired near East Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. They have determined no risk to the campus community. All clear. In case of emergency, call 216.368.3333. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) March 1, 2021

They gave the all clear after determining there was no risk to the campus community.

Police have not said if it is related to a police chase that ended in East Cleveland just before 2 a.m.

That chase ended at Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave., which is less than half a mile away from the initial shots fired report from CWRU.