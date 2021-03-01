Case Western Reserve lifts ‘Shelter in place’ order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Case Western Reserve University issued a campus-wide shelter in place order around 12 a.m. Monday.
According to a series of tweets from the school, officers from multiple police departments were investigating a report of shots fired near East Blvd. and Euclid Ave.
They gave the all clear after determining there was no risk to the campus community.
Police have not said if it is related to a police chase that ended in East Cleveland just before 2 a.m.
That chase ended at Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave., which is less than half a mile away from the initial shots fired report from CWRU.