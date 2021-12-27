Case Western issues campus alert after one shot during carjacking

(In the video player above: Watch our story on a carjacking that happened nearby.)
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Case Western Reserve University issued an alert Monday after a carjacking near campus.
The university advised those on campus to stay in place and await further instruction.
A person was shot in the leg during the carjacking on Random Road, according to CWRU. The university said Cleveland, University Circle and Case Western police are investigating.
The scene is close to another recent carjacking. A woman’s car was stolen on Christmas night on Random Road in Little Italy. She was held at gunpoint.
That crime led to a short chase with police and the arrest of three teenagers.