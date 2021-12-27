Case Western issues campus alert after one shot during carjacking

(In the video player above: Watch our story on a carjacking that happened nearby.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Case Western Reserve University issued an alert Monday after a carjacking near campus.

The university advised those on campus to stay in place and await further instruction.

CWRU Alert: Emergency reported on campus; police are investigating. Authorities advise the campus community to stay alert and in place, and await instruction. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) December 28, 2021

A person was shot in the leg during the carjacking on Random Road, according to CWRU. The university said Cleveland, University Circle and Case Western police are investigating.

Cleveland, University Circle and CWRU police are investigating. If you have any information on this crime, please call 216.368.3333. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) December 28, 2021

The scene is close to another recent carjacking. A woman’s car was stolen on Christmas night on Random Road in Little Italy. She was held at gunpoint.

That crime led to a short chase with police and the arrest of three teenagers.