CLEVELAND (WJW) – Case Western Reserve University announced Wednesday it was expanding its Cleveland Scholars program.

The program previously covered at least tuition. Now, it covers tuition, fees, on-campus housing, books, supplies and personal expenses.

Who’s eligible? Cleveland and East Cleveland public high school graduates who are admitted to Case Western.

They will receive financial support for the entire cost of attendance, CWRU says.

The move will start with Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) students enrolling in the fall of 2024.

Courtesy: Case Western Reserve University

“Cost will not keep these terrific students from attending Case Western Reserve,” President Kaler said of the program, which also eliminates student loans. “We are committed to our community and committed to these promising students. We want them to have every opportunity to thrive on our campus.”

All admitted students who attended a CMSD school—including CMSD partner charter schools—or East Cleveland public school for their final two years of high school are eligible to become Cleveland Scholars.

Case Western Reserve welcomed its first Cleveland Scholars in 2017.