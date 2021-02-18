Case of $200K in missing ATM money connected to double homicide investigation, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old ATM delivery driver for her alleged involvement in the theft of $200,000. Authorities say this theft is also related to an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to Lorain County CSI, police received reports of the theft on Wednesday, February 3. Tyra Parker, 24, said she was transporting cash to local ATMs throughout the greater Lorain area when the theft occurred.

She told police she had made two cash deliveries and when she arrived at the third ATM on her route, she discovered the money for the delivery was missing.

According to the Lorain County CSI Facebook post, she claims she drove back to the previous ATM location to check the security cameras at the store, however, the area in which she parked did not capture her delivery vehicle. Police said this was “clearly against company policy.”

The lockbox where she kept the delivery money also had no forced entry.

During questioning, police said Parker’s recount of the incident changed. Authorities said she became nervous and stopped cooperating with them.

Lorain County CSI reports that further investigation revealed that Parker was involved in the theft of the reported “missing” $200,000.

On Thursday, February 18, Parker was arrested on felony theft charges, for falsifying a police report, and obstructing official business.

Additionally, Lorain County CSI says the case involving the missing ATM money is also related to a double homicide that occurred last Saturday in the 1300 block of “F” Street. A 28-year-old and 29-year-old were fatally shot.

Lorain police are actively working on the homicide investigation and have developed additional persons of interest.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Kurt Graupmann or Det. Sgt. Tabitha Angello at the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105. Tips can remain anonymous.