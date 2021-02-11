Case dismissed against suspect in Cleveland car dealership murders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The case was dismissed against one of the suspects in the double murder at a car dealership in Cleveland.

Jerome Diggs Jr., 26, faced charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, kidnapping and more for the 2017 murders.

“This decision was reached given the current evidence against this co-defendant and taking into consideration the approval of this resolution by the victim’s family as they seek closure. If and when more evidence becomes available, the state has reserved the right to refile charges against this individual,” the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Joseph McAlpin was convicted of shooting and killing Trina Tomola, 46, and Michael Kuznik, 50, during the robbery at Mr. Cars on East 185th Street. The family dog was also killed and two cars were stolen. Investigators said Andrew Keener and Diggs waited down the street.

The couple’s 19-year-old son discovered their bodies inside the family-owned business.

Keener pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and grand theft, and testified against McAlpin, who represented himself during the trial. McAlpin was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to death.