Case dismissed against Cleveland Clinic doctor accused of sharing research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the case against a former Cleveland Clinic research doctor and Case Western Reserve University professor who was accused of sharing research with China.

Dr. Qing Wang was arrested in May of 2020.

At the time he was charged with false claims and wire fraud related to more than $3.6 million in grant funding.

The government’s motion to dismiss simply states, “The United States of America…respectfully moves this Court for an order to dismiss this matter without prejudice.”

The Department of Justice released this statement to FOX 8:

“The United States Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss the complaint, without prejudice, against Qing Wang, a.k.a. Kenneth Wang. The Office has made this decision after a review of the case and will decline further comment at this time.”

The Cleveland Clinic also released a statement saying, “We have fully cooperated with federal law enforcement’s investigation into this matter. Dr. Wang’s employment was terminated following an internal review which revealed violations of Cleveland Clinic and National Institutes of Health policies.”