CLEVELAND (WJW) – The case against a man accused of stalking Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan, who went missing and was later found, is expected to be dropped Thursday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, there isn’t enough evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint against 65-year-old Michael Stennett.

Jordan was set to be a key witness in a rape case against Stennett before she disappeared on May 6. This led to an all-out search for the EMT and pleas from both the community and her family for her safe return.

Five days later, she was found limping into a convenience store and taken to the hospital.

While she was missing, investigators arrested Stennett, accused of stalking Jordan for months. He hasn’t been charged in connection to her disappearance.

The I-Team later learned that Jordan had been filing police reports for months that she was being stalked and feared for her life.

During a press conference over the weekend, Jordan’s family said she was healing and “she’s going to be as OK as can be expected.”

Further charging decisions will be made after a thorough investigation is finished.