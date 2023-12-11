Editor’s Note: The video above is about how to protect your packages from being stolen.

(WJW) – You can get nearly anything delivered to your doorstep in a matter of hours these days. In Ohio, that now includes cars.

Carvana is expanding its same day delivery service to Columbus and Cincinnati. That means you can pick a car online in the morning and have it in the afternoon.

Once you choose your car – in cities where it is offered, it can be delivered to you in a matter of hours.

“We hope our valued customers take back their free time and enjoy the near-instant gratification of a vehicle in their driveway the same day they order it,” Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion, said in a press release.

To make a choice, you can browse an online library of more than 25,000 used cars that have no reported fire, frame or flood damage, according to CARFAX and AutoCheck.

Carvana also accepts trade-ins and offers financing, and each car also comes with a 100 day/4,189 mile “Worry Free Guarantee.”

Ohio is one of the first states to be included in the same day delivery service.

Carvana is also offering same day drop-off for people who are selling their cars at select locations.

Carvana says it served its first customer in Ohio in 2016.