Carvana looking to fill 150 Cleveland-area positions

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Carvana is looking to fill 150 positions at its new vehicle inspection center in Lorain.

The leading online company for buying and selling used vehicles says it is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill multiple positions for entry-level automotive technicians and autobody and paint technicians.

On Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Carvana says job-seekers can come to Lorain County Community College’s Desich Business and Entrepreneurship Building at 151 Innovation Drive in Elyria to learn more about the open positions and participate in on-site interviews.

Interested candidates can walk-in or schedule their interview and upload a resume here.

Carvana says qualified applicants might get same-day job offers on site.