CANTON (WJW) — FOX 8 personalities teed off for a good cause Monday afternoon.

The 6th Annual Carson Higgins Memorial Golf Outing at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton raised funds to support pediatric cancer patients.

On the links were FOX 8’s Kristi Capel, Todd Meany, Kenny Crumpton and Jenn Harcher.

The annual fundraiser supports the mission of the Carson Higgins Memorial Foundation: enhancing the lives of children facing cancer and other life challenges.

Carson Gene Higgins, the foundation’s namesake, died of neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, at 12 years old.

“Carson paid it forward and so many people gave back to us when we were on the cancer journey,” said Carson’s mother Debbie Higgins. “So we want to continue to help others going through the same thing that we were.”