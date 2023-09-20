[Watch in the player above: The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple cars were damaged Tuesday night by rock and concrete debris that spilled from a dump truck onto Interstate 77.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers learned of it just after 10 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release. They found several damaged cars at the scene on I-77 South near Whipple Avenue.

At least one car sustained two flat tires.

(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Troopers found and inspected the dump truck, whose load was not secured, according to the release.

The Ohio Department of Transportation sent a snow removal truck and a broom truck for cleanup.

No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.