MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crash investigators in Middleburg Heights are working to determine what caused a crash that ended with two cars charred and mangled on the side of the road.

Around 4 a.m. officers responded to Pearl Rd. and Mohawk Trail.

Accident Pearl at Mohawk Trail. One lane open. Investigators on scene. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 13, 2022

At least one of the vehicles crashed into a tree.

FOX 8 photo

It is an active scene and the situation is developing.

We do not have any information about injuries.