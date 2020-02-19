Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante in North Royalton announces it has closed after 57 years

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– A restaurant that has been in Northeast Ohio for more than five decades announced Wednesday it has closed its doors.

The announcement was made on the business’ Facebook page.

The restaurant wrote, “After sharing in the memories of many family events for over 57 years, Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center will be closed effective February 18, 2020.

Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many small businesses in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for Carrie Cerino’s to operate and compete. With a heavy heart, owner, Carmen Cerino, made the difficult decision to close and hopes to use the time off to enjoy his growing family. The Cerino Family would like to thank the community and their loyal customers for allowing them to serve them over the years.”

The restaurant’s Facebook post has hundreds of comments from people leaving their memories from over the years.

