Carrasco, Lindor share goodbye messages thanking fans after trade to NY Mets

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Francisco Lindor took to Instagram on Friday to show his appreciation for Cleveland after the Indians announced he’s being traded.

“THANK YOU CLEVELAND!! MUCH LOVE,” he wrote in the caption of his post, which features a video showing highlights from his time with the team.

Francisco,

Thank you for touching the lives of so many in the youth baseball community and for teaching us how to have fun on the field. pic.twitter.com/Rc8sX0nvud — Tribe Inspires (@TribeInspires) January 8, 2021

Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were both traded to the New York Mets in exchange for four players. They include INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, OF Isaiah Greene and RHP Josh Wolf.

We have acquired INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, OF Isaiah Greene and RHP Josh Wolf from the New York Mets in exchange for SS Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco. pic.twitter.com/MhxvJR2QuF — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 7, 2021

Carrasco, who has played for the Indians since 2009, also posted a goodbye message on Instagram.

‘Cleveland. I don’t know where to start. You have been my home, family and community since the organization traded for me in 2009. The fans, my teammates, coaches, front office, namely Chris Antonetti, and the Dolan family ownership have made me the player and more importantly the person I am today. You guys have meant the world to me these last 12 years,” he said in part.

He went on to thank everyone for their support both on and off the field.

“This is not goodbye, but a “see you later.” I love you Cleveland,” he concluded.

Cookie,

Cleveland is forever grateful for your dedication to the community. You have truly made a difference. We speak for everyone when we say Thank You. pic.twitter.com/raI527b8QL — Tribe Inspires (@TribeInspires) January 8, 2021

