NANTUCKET, Mass. (WJW) – A carpenter won a $1 million lottery prize.

Kevin Purcell of Nantucket won his $1 million prize with an instant ticket in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword.”

Purcell chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Purcell said he plans to put his winnings toward building himself a house.