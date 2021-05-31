Carnival Cruise Line may soon be able to set sail

(WJW) – Carnival Cruise Line has received the green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail with passengers on board.

CDC guidelines say home ports must agree to support cruise operators with public health resources before ships can move forward.

Carnival has now made agreements with The Port of Galveston in Texas and Florida’s PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

Carnival has not said whether it plans to sail test cruises with volunteer passengers or full sailings with paying customers.

Cruise ships with a vaccine requirement of at least 95% of passengers vaccinated and 98% of crew vaccinated can bypass the test sailing requirement. and go straight to sailings with paying passengers, Caitlin Shockey, CDC spokesperson, confirmed to USA TODAY last week.