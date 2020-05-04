Carnival Cruise Line announces plans to resume some North American cruises this summer

(WJW) — Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to resume some of its services this summer.

According to a press release, eight ships will resume cruising Aug. 1 from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. The ships are Carnival Dream; Carnival Freedom, Carnival Vita, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.

All North American cruises will be canceled through July 31.

All other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be canceled through Aug. 31.

Impacted guests and travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for future cruise credit, onboard credit or a full refund. Guests can make their selections online.

According to the statement: “We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.

We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.”

