(WJW) — Singer-songwriter Carly Simon’s sisters have died one day apart after battles with cancer.

Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” died Thursday in her home in Piedmont, New York after struggling with breast cancer. She was 82.

Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano and an Emmy-winning TV correspondent, died of thyroid cancer on Wednesday. She was 85. The eldest sister died just a day before Lucy died.

“I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived,” Carly Simon said in a statement Saturday.

She added: “We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another. We were each other’s secret shares. The co-keepers of each other’s memories.”

Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71, also from cancer.