NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — After thieves stole the bicycle a young man used to get to work each day, North Olmsted police officers got him back on the road.

Detective Sgt. Dan Barrett read the man’s story on Facebook and “wanted to do something that could help the young man immediately,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

North Olmsted police officer Nick Gorbulja (left) and Sgt. Matthew Beck (right) present a new bicycle to the victim of a recent bicycle theft. (North Olmsted Police Department) North Olmsted police officer Nick Gorbulja (right) presents a new bicycle to the victim of a recent bicycle theft. (North Olmsted Police Department)

Barrett and the department’s bicycle officer, Nick Gorbulja, made a few minor repairs to a new bicycle donated by Walmart, and gave it to him Wednesday, according to the post.

“Officer Gorbulja and Sgt. [Matthew] Beck took the bike and presented it to the young man at the high school so he didn’t have to walk to work today,” the post reads. “Thanks to our caring officers for coming up with this great idea!”

Police are continuing to investigate the bicycle theft, according to the post.