LIVE VIDEO: Cargo spill closes roads in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department alerted the public Friday about a commercial vehicle accident that led to a cargo spill.

It happened around 11 a.m.

The cargo is liquid. It is not toxic, but cleanup will take several hours.

The southbound lane at E. 200th St. and the St. Clair railroad underpass are closed while cleanup is underway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the E 222nd Street underpass instead.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

There are no reports of any injuries.

