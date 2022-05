FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW)– The cargo ship American Courage ran aground on Lake Erie near Fairport Harbor early Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said there were no injuries or signs of pollution.

(FOX 8 photo)

The vessel remained stuck Monday morning as crews worked to lighten its load.