CARES ACT funds provided to Barberton restaurants needing sanitized after positive COVID cases

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — Restaurants in Barberton can now apply for CARES ACT funds to buy cleaning supplies for their dining rooms.

Barberton Mayor William B. Judge says that applications are being accepted for this grant program intended for dine-in restaurants, bars, and coffee shops in Barberton to use for COVID-19 disinfection.

But it has to be because of a documented positive case or exposure to COVID-19 that caused the business to close during regularly scheduled business hours.

He says the city will reimburse up to $750 per business for services done by a professional cleaning company.

This Community Development Block Grant covers eligible businesses that closed from June 1, 2020, through December 31, 2021.

Funding is limited, so grants are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only one grant per business per 6 month period will be awarded.

“This program will help keep staff and customers of Barberton restaurants and bars safe and alleviate some of the financial burdens businesses faced to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Judge said.

To apply, call the Community Development Administrator at 330-848-6729.