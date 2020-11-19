Caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from 67-year-old client, selling her house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis caregiver is accused of stealing more than $90,000 from her 67-year-old client, including selling the woman’s home, investigators say.

Gloria Hoskins was hired in July to care for a disabled woman, who was not named.

Hoskins is accused of taking control of the woman’s bank and retirement accounts after learning the woman has no family, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Investigators say Hoskins got most of the money by forging the woman’s signature on bank withdrawal slips.

Hoskins is also accused of facilitating the sale of the woman’s home. Investigators say Hoskins convinced the woman that it was in her best interest but then kept a large portion of the proceeds.

“That’s very sad that someone would take advantage of her like that,” said a neighbor identified only as Phylicia.

Investigators say Hoskins stole the money over a three-month period and used it to buy a Chevy Tahoe, among other things. They said Hoskins found out about the investigation and forced the woman to sign a note saying she willingly gave Hoskins the money to buy that Tahoe.

Hoskins has been charged with theft, forgery and financial exploitation of an elderly person.

“If she committed the crimes then, you know, she should definitely be punished by whatever the law recommends,” Phylicia said.

Investigators haven’t said where the victim lives now. Hoskins was due in court Thursday.

