MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A CareFlight helicopter crashed while responding to a four-vehicle crash in Milford Township on Tuesday.

According to Butler County Dispatch, a four-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 127 and Eaton Road on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. WLWT reported that one person is dead and at least three people have been injured.

A CareFlight helicopter was responding to the scene, however, dispatch reported that it crashed. There is no word on the condition of the crew at this time.

There is no information on what led up to either the car crash or the helicopter crash.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reported that SR 127 is closed in both directions until further notice.

