***Watch more coverage of Jonathon Gannon above***

(WJW) – The Arizona Cardinals are planning to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, according to reports.

As reported by Fox News, the Cardinals interviewed Gannon on Monday and are now working to narrow in on a deal with him.

This comes just days after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Gannon, 40, just finished his second season with the Eagles.

As FOX 8 previously reported, he’s also a 2001 graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. During his time at St. Ignatius, Gannon played football and basketball. He was also a hurdler in track.

Gannon was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2011.

He went on to be a defensive back while in college at Louisville, but a hip injury ended his playing career.