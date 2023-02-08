***The video above is from a previous report***

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO (WJW) – A local school district has reversed its decision to cancel the high school’s musical this spring.

Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school’s PG-13 production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” back in January, claiming it was “vulgar.”

In a statement at the time from district superintendent Jack Cunningham, “Its dialogue and song lyrics contain vulgarity and are therefore not suitable for our pre-teen and teenage students in an educational setting.”

Now, the show will go on with several changes made to the script after the school board reversed its decision during a meeting Wednesday night.

The decision stunned attendees before several started clapping.

This comes after the student cast and crew recently received star power support from the original Broadway cast.