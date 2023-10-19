MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Classes will be canceled for Cardinal Local Schools on Friday as health officials handle a bedbug problem in the district.

In a statement on the district’s Facebook page, school officials confirmed that school buildings will be closed Friday. The district will also be treating its transportation fleet.

The district said it provided more details in letters send home to parents.

“The health and safety of our students is our top priority,” the district said. “As of now, we believe that the treatment will be completed early tomorrow.”

The district believes Friday evening events will be able to go on normally.