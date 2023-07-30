***Video above: Singer Bebe Rexha suffers black eye after hit by cellphone at NYC concert***

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WJW) – Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoer after a drink was thrown at her on stage during her performance in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The incident happened while the 30-year-old Grammy winner was performing outside at Drai’s Beachclub, according to People.

In a video taken at the show, Cardi B is seen looking surprised when a drink is thrown at her while she performed her song, “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B is then seen throwing her microphone at the audience member, who security seemingly escorted away.

Cardi B later retweeted a video of the incident.

Cardi B went back on stage to finish out her performance that same day, according to reports.