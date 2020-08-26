Car thieves targeting unlocked vehicles with keys inside in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Bay Village are investigating a new batch of reports of vehicles stolen that were left unlocked with the keys left inside them.

They’re looking into two reports that happened Tuesday, August 18.

Police say just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Edinborough Rd.

The homeowners said someone came in through the open garage door and an unlocked door to the house.

The suspects took a purse, a wallet, and the keys to both vehicles parked in the garage.

The suspects then drove away with the homeowners Volvo.

Later that morning, officers responded to the 400 block of Huntmere Dr.

The homeowner told them her Dodge Journey was stolen out of the driveway.

She left the car unlocked with the key fob inside it.

Police say the suspects also stole two laptops and other items that were left in the car.

In July Bay Village residents filed six car theft complaints.

Police said all the vehicles in those cases were unlocked and had keys inside them.