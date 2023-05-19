CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) – Eight of the eleven suspects indicted on charges of an alleged car theft ring will appear in court on Friday.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the group stole over $5 million worth of vehicles from 26 dealerships across 11 Ohio counties.

The alleged thieves targeted high-end luxury vehicles including a Porsche, several BMWs, and a Jaguar.

You can watch previous coverage of the alleged car theft ring in the video player below.

The 142-count indictment brings counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, grand theft of motor vehicles, breaking and entering and other charges against the 11 suspects, ranging in age from 18 years old to 22 years old:

Makilin Wilson, 20

Rasheed Roundtree, 21

Kyer Allen, 19

Dahmere Lymon, 19

Willie Hicks, 22

Ty’aun Williams, 20

Theon Avery, 20

Shaakir Maddox, 21

Arthur Robinson, 21

Laejuan Robinson, 18

Cory Phillips, 18

Police say one of the vehicles stolen in this string of thefts belonged to Browns quarterback Dehsaun Watson.

Watson had left the vehicle at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted to be serviced, before it was stolen in an early morning break-in on Saturday, Jan. 14. It was later found in a ditch.

The suspects are due in court at 8:30 a.m. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest developments in tis story.