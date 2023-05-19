CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) – Eight of the eleven suspects indicted on charges of an alleged car theft ring will appear in court on Friday.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the group stole over $5 million worth of vehicles from 26 dealerships across 11 Ohio counties.

The alleged thieves targeted high-end luxury vehicles including a Porsche, several BMWs, and a Jaguar.

The 142-count indictment brings counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, grand theft of motor vehicles, breaking and entering and other charges against the 11 suspects, ranging in age from 18 years old to 22 years old:

  • Makilin Wilson, 20
  • Rasheed Roundtree, 21
  • Kyer Allen, 19
  • Dahmere Lymon, 19
  • Willie Hicks, 22
  • Ty’aun Williams, 20
  • Theon Avery, 20
  • Shaakir Maddox, 21
  • Arthur Robinson, 21
  • Laejuan Robinson, 18
  • Cory Phillips, 18

Police say one of the vehicles stolen in this string of thefts belonged to Browns quarterback Dehsaun Watson.

Watson had left the vehicle at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted to be serviced, before it was stolen in an early morning break-in on Saturday, Jan. 14. It was later found in a ditch.

The suspects are due in court at 8:30 a.m.