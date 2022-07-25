CLEVELAND (WJW) – At about midnight on Monday, crews were called to help a motorist after their vehicle got stuck in high water.

The incident took place near the corner of E 71st Street and Irma Avenue in Cleveland.

Fox 8 News crews on the scene said the water level subsided, but the car was then unable to start.

Officials warn that motorists should never attempt to drive through high water.

Heavy storms rolled through Northeast Ohio late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Many in the Cleveland area were left without power.