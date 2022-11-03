CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. just outside UH Seidman Cancer Center.

According to UH officials, the driver left their keys in the running car while leading the patient inside.

Investigators say the driver tried to stop the theft, but couldn’t. The driver fell during the incident and was taken into the hospital’s emergency department for an evaluation.

The patient wasn’t injured, UH officials say.

University Circle police are helping UH with the investigation.

“Patient and visitor safety is a top priority for us. We remind patients that valet services are available on the main campus,” UH said in a statement.